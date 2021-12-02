“I can sympathize with the knee-jerk reaction that if you hear there is something new and potentially nasty, you want to keep it out. The problem is that South Africa, at this stage, feels very much the victim of their own good deeds,” Wolfgang Preiser, head of medical virology at Stellenbosch University in South Africa, told NPR on Wednesday. “The results were publicized the moment we were sure about it. And this is actually enabling other countries to look out for it.”