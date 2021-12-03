When Modi backtracked on his agricultural legislation on Nov. 19, he hoped to disperse farmers who had rallied across northern India, occupied the highways outside Delhi and posed a potent political challenge ahead of crucial elections in states with large farming communities. Instead, he has emboldened farmers and invigorated other critics, including labor unions, who sense a rare opportunity to join hands and stymie the privatization agenda of a leader who has not often encountered setbacks through seven years in power.