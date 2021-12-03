“Look around, nobody’s gone home,” said Singara Singh Maan, a 60-year-old cotton grower from Punjab who serves as a protest organizer. “If anything, more people are coming. We’re going to stay until all our demands are met.”
With Modi on the back foot, Mann said, farmers were raising additional demands: more guaranteed prices for crops. More supply of free electricity. More subsidies for disposing of rice stubble without setting them ablaze, a yearly practice that’s blamed for contributing to the air pollution that blankets New Delhi.
For Modi, who has crafted an image as a burly nationalist who could push through difficult policy changes and fulfill India’s vast economic potential, that also means more headaches.
When Modi backtracked on his agricultural legislation on Nov. 19, he hoped to disperse farmers who had rallied across northern India, occupied the highways outside Delhi and posed a potent political challenge ahead of crucial elections in states with large farming communities. Instead, he has emboldened farmers and invigorated other critics, including labor unions, who sense a rare opportunity to join hands and stymie the privatization agenda of a leader who has not often encountered setbacks through seven years in power.
This week, as India’s Parliament formally repealed the farm laws, national farmers’ leaders gathered in Mumbai and declared their protests were not finished. Among their demands was the withdrawal of laws proposed by the Modi government that would make it harder to fire and hire workers — a demand of the country’s unions.
The labor proposals, much like Modi’s agricultural laws, were something businesses and many economists argue is necessary to boost India’s competitiveness and jump-start the liberalization process that began 30 years ago, when Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao loosened the state’s grip over the moribund socialist economy.
But it’s another sellout to India’s billionaire capitalists, argued Amarjeet Kaur, the general secretary of the All-India Trade Union Congress and an activist who helped the labor and farmer movements combine forces.
Over the past year, Kaur said, unions have organized busloads of workers to travel to the farmers’ campsites outside Delhi, and they’ve held marches in solidarity in cities nationwide. At a conference in August, farmers and workers vowed mutual support. They agreed to block not only Modi’s farm laws but also his labor policies and other initiatives such as measures to privatize India’s troubled electricity sector, she said.
“We’ve gained a rapport and understanding,” Kaur said. “Cementing the unity between the farmers and trade union movement is a great gain of this historic moment.”
But while many on India’s left have cheered, others, including longtime Modi supporters, are feeling deflated.
In recent weeks, some farmer leaders who backed the laws as a step to fix the agricultural sector and rein in the massive surpluses harvested every year criticized the prime minister for choosing political expediency. In the coming months, several key states including Uttar Pradesh are set to cast votes.
Gautam Chikermane, an economist and vice president of the Observer Research Foundation think tank in New Delhi, said the farmers movement, which was occasionally marred by violence, produced “a new playbook” for blocking India’s economic progress.
The labor laws that are needed to create jobs, he predicted glumly, will also be doomed.
“A small but entrenched group of workers and trade unions will stall them, the opposition will ride them, the judiciary will urge the government to hold them, and after another repeat of violence and blockages, they too may end up being repealed,” he said. “After the U-turn on farm laws, I am skeptical about any government’s appetite for politically sensitive reforms.”
In the past 30 years, Indian leaders, including those hailing from Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, have successfully advanced thorny legislative changes. But they often adopted a slower, more deliberative process, which contrasted with Modi’s assertive style today, said Gilles Verniers, a political scientist at Ashoka University in New Delhi.
In 2014, Modi swept into office by portraying himself as a leader with a knack for delivering growth and confidently told U.S. executives on his first trip to Washington to hurry and seize their chance to invest in India. In 2016, he abruptly eliminated much of the paper currency in circulation in an effort to combat corruption and tax evasion — but instead sparked widespread panic and massive unemployment among India’s poorest.
“We have a party in power that does not practice negotiation but uses policy announcements as theatrical events to underline how strong and decisive the prime minister is,” Verniers said, adding that the current government understood one thing above all: hard, electoral arithmetic.
“This is a government where politics always comes ahead of policy,” he said.
As the winter sun peeked through a haze of pollution on a recent morning outside Delhi, farmers young and old excitedly offered their theories on how they scored a victory.
Part of it was old-school retail politics, said Pratap Singh, a 30-year-old from southern Punjab. Farmer leaders and volunteers traveled from village to village in Punjab and parts of Uttar Pradesh to convince the public that Modi’s laws would destroy their way of life and help big business. Standing beside him, Singh’s friend Simiat suggested that their movement’s efforts to curry support and funding from the international community, and its social media campaigns, were decisive.
Mann, the protest leader who cultivates a four-acre plot of cotton, wheat and rice in Punjab, said a key moment for the movement took place in January, when farmers organized a tractor rally in Delhi that led to clashes with police and farmers overrunning Delhi’s historic red fort.
Mann said the incident was a public relations fiasco for the farmers, who in the aftermath decided to retreat outside of the capital and ban political leaders who might whip up the crowd from speaking onstage at future events. In the 10 months since, there have still been violent flare-ups between government supporters and protesting farmers, but the movement has largely been peaceful.
In democratic India, Mann said, battles were won and lost in the public’s hearts and minds.
“Patience and peace,” he said. “Those were the two biggest weapons we used.”
