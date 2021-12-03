At least some of that shine rubbed off from Art Basel, which, for all its finery, is at its core about the serious business of art as a financial instrument. Since the show’s arrival in 2002, the global elite have descended on Miami each December in fleets of private jets, fueling the eruption of an already-growing local art scene and making a second, third, fourth or fifth home in Miami just another bauble for the well-rounded collector. Russians, Chinese and Turks joined the fabulously wealthy Latin Americans and Europeans who had long since pioneered the palace-sized South Florida pied-à-terre.