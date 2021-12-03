When Soviet nuclear physicist Andrei Sakharov won the 1975 Peace Prize, his wife delivered his speech, saying Sakharov’s presence at the ceremony was “impossible” because of “certain strange characteristics” of their home nation, the Soviet Union. (His trip to Oslo had been barred by the Soviet government.) Instead, she continued, the Nobel laureate was “standing out in the street, in the cold,” awaiting the sentence of his closest friend and fellow dissident, scientist Serghey Kovalyev.