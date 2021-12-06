Zemmour was injured in the scuffle but went on to deliver a speech lasting nearly an hour and a half, promising a “reconquest of the greatest country in the world” if he wins the election. A doctor later ordered him to rest for nine days, Le Monde newspaper reported.
The former journalist and political commentator announced his candidacy for April’s presidential election last Tuesday in a divisive video that highlighted his anti-migrant and anti-Islam views.
At Sunday’s rally in the Paris suburbs, Zemmour declared he was launching a new party named Reconquête, French for “reconquest” — a term that recalls a historic period known as the Reconquista, in which Christian forces battled to expel Muslims from the Iberian peninsula.
“The reconquest is now underway. The reconquest of our economy, the reconquest of our security, the reconquest of our identity, the reconquest of our sovereignty, the reconquest of our country,” he told the crowd, according to Le Monde.
Zemmour’s provocative style, including his recent demands for a ban on foreign-sounding first names, has drawn comparisons to the strategies and sentiments that helped Donald Trump win the U.S. presidency, The Washington Post has reported.
Zemmour has previously been convicted of provoking racial hatred against Muslims — and is on trial for describing unaccompanied child migrants as “thieves,” “killers” and “rapists.”
On Sunday, thousands of flag-waving supporters cheered his pledges to slash immigration to almost zero if elected, and expel unsuccessful asylum seekers and illegal immigrants.
At one point during the rally, Zemmour’s supporters clashed with protesters wearing anti-racism T-shirts, throwing chairs at the activists before they were ejected from the convention hall. Five people were injured, Reuters reported.
President Emmanuel Macron currently leads the race with about a quarter of the vote in recent polling. Throughout the summer, established far-right candidate Marine Le Pen had polled first or second. But in recent weeks, Zemmour has at times come close to matching her numbers, which are now in the midteens. If Zemmour builds on his position, that could give him a shot at reaching the second round of the elections and facing off against Macron.
Rick Noack in Paris contributed to this article.
