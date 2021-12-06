Christian Aid Ministries said it could not provide the identities of the people who were released, the reasons for their release or any other details. The missionaries, who were kidnapped outside of Port-au-Prince by the powerful 400 Mawozo gang as they were returning from a visit to an orphanage on Oct. 16 , included 16 Americans and one Canadian. The captives included five children, the youngest of whom was 8 months old.
“Please continue to intercede for those who are still being held as well as those who have been released,” Christian Aid Ministries said Monday. “We long for all the hostages to be reunited with their loved ones.”
400 Mawozo has demanded $1 million for the return of each victim. The gang’s leader has threatened to kill them if the demand isn’t met. It is unclear whether a ransom was paid for any of the five hostages who’ve since been released. The U.S. and Canadian governments have said that they do not pay ransoms for kidnapped citizens.
Read more: