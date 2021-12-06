For more than 600 days — since India’s first coronavirus lockdown in early 2020 — the Sonawane family has depended on food aid. Even as the number of coronavirus cases has diminished, another crisis has unfolded in homes across the country: With high unemployment and a record contraction in the economy following two nationwide lockdowns, families like the Sonawanes lost both their purchasing power and savings and can now scarcely afford three meals a day.