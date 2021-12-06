According to the police report, eyewitnesses confirmed that the security forces opened fire “indiscriminately.” Violence erupted again Sunday, when a crowd of mourners vandalized and set fire to some buildings belonging to a different unit of the Indian army in the town of Mon, nearly 60 miles away. The personnel resorted to firing blanks, which agitated the nearly 700 protesters armed with sticks, pipes and machetes. One person died, and six others were wounded by gunfire.