Chileans head to the polls next. On Dec. 19, they’ll choose between two presidential candidates from opposite ends of the political spectrum: José Antonio Kast, a far-right defender of late Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, and Gabriel Boric, a millennial and former student activist who said on the campaign trail that Chile will be neoliberalism’s “grave.” Analysts say the presidential race there reflects the region’s deepening polarization.