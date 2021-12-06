In Nicaragua and Venezuela, meanwhile, it’s more of the status quo.
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega secured a fourth term in what President Biden denounced as a “pantomime election” last month. And Venezuela’s socialist ruling party claimed sweeping victories in November’s regional and local elections, monitored by European Union election observers. Women were largely absent from the races, and Venezuela’s opposition — which had once coalesced around leader Juan Guaidó — fractured.
Chileans head to the polls next. On Dec. 19, they’ll choose between two presidential candidates from opposite ends of the political spectrum: José Antonio Kast, a far-right defender of late Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, and Gabriel Boric, a millennial and former student activist who said on the campaign trail that Chile will be neoliberalism’s “grave.” Analysts say the presidential race there reflects the region’s deepening polarization.
What do you want to know about the current political moment in Latin America? Bogotá bureau chief Samantha Schmidt and Mexico and Central America correspondent Mary Beth Sheridan are answering your questions.
