“We cannot allow a situation where we have gone through all we have gone through, and then find that the enormous economic losses we have sustained mean that there is still no funding for pandemic preparedness,” Gilbert said, echoing earlier calls for more proactive funding for scientific research.
Gilbert touted industry and government speed in responding to the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 by quickly developing and deploying coronavirus vaccines, and she said it could be a model for other diseases. “Just as we invest in armed forces and intelligence and diplomacy to defend against wars, we must invest in people, research, manufacturing and institutions to defend against pandemics,” she said.
Like other scientists from around the world, Gilbert said existing vaccines may be less effective against the omicron variant of the coronavirus; but while infections may become more common, that doesn’t mean hospitalizations and deaths will increase.