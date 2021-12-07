The only problem: The band’s management company, Hybe, says it has nothing to do with the currency, the creator of which remains unknown.
The alleged sleight of hand has earned Bitget the ire of both the band and Singapore’s financial regulator, which Sunday suspended the exchange over false marketing accusations.
The move by Singapore, a growing center for cryptocurrency-related business, marks the latest development in the row.
Army Coin was first listed on Bitget’s trading platform in October. The price surged by some 5,000 percent the day of its release, according to the Straits Times.
Later than month, Hybe in a statement threatened legal action against Bitget, accusing the exchange of using unauthorized band photos in its Army Coin promotions.
“Anyone who suffered a financial loss (after purchasing the coin) should go to the nearest police station or report it to an investigative authority,” Hybe said in its October statement, according to the Korea Herald.
Bitget told local media outlets at the time that as a platform, it was not responsible for the currencies it listed.
“But we will Keep a close eye on the events related to Army Coin,” Bitget said in a statement shared by both the Korea Herald and Straits Times. “Users should take into account that cryptocurrency is highly volatile and make safe investments.”
Bitget did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Bitget’s website no longer lists the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s logo, according to the Guardian. The website still says that it holds licenses in the United States, Australia and Canada.
Since its founding in Seoul in 2013, BTS has risen to become one of the globe’s most popular band.
In its latest accolade, BTS in November won Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards.
