As the Kremlin masses troops near Ukraine, in what Western officials say could be the prelude to an invasion, President Biden is holding a video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. The hope is that the United States will be able to reduce tensions and prevent a European land war that could turn into a full-blown transatlantic crisis.

The simmering conflict is a major policy test for the Biden administration and for NATO. The defense alliance has supplied military aid, training and support to Kyiv, though it treats Ukraine as a partner rather than an ally, stopping short of the guarantee of defense that NATO membership would proffer.

Putin is expected to issue Biden an ultimatum during their video meeting: Guarantee that NATO will never expand into Ukraine. The White House has said it will not abide that kind of red line.

Ukrainians ousted a Moscow-leaning president in 2014, and the country’s leaders have aligned themselves with Western institutions as a safeguard against Russia’s ambitions in the region.