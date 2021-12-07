The simmering conflict is a major policy test for the Biden administration and for NATO. The defense alliance has supplied military aid, training and support to Kyiv, though it treats Ukraine as a partner rather than an ally, stopping short of the guarantee of defense that NATO membership would proffer.
Putin is expected to issue Biden an ultimatum during their video meeting: Guarantee that NATO will never expand into Ukraine. The White House has said it will not abide that kind of red line.
Ukrainians ousted a Moscow-leaning president in 2014, and the country’s leaders have aligned themselves with Western institutions as a safeguard against Russia’s ambitions in the region.