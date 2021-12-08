Around the world, the number of imprisoned journalists hit a new high last year, with at least 274 behind bars as of late 2020 because of their work, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. The group highlighted obstacles facing reporters in countries in the Middle East, Asia and Europe, while noting that, according to the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker, 110 journalists were arrested or charged last year in the United States, and about 300 were assaulted, the majority by law enforcement.