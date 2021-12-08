Around the world, the number of imprisoned journalists hit a new high last year, with at least 274 journalists behind bars as of late 2020 because of their work, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. The group highlighted obstacles facing reporters in countries including in the Middle East, Asia and Europe, while noting that, according to the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker, 110 journalists were arrested or charged last year in the U.S., and around 300 were assaulted, the majority by law enforcement.