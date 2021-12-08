Marin said a staffer initially informed her that there was no need to quarantine because everyone exposed was inoculated. She did not question that instruction, she said, because it was similar to the health agency’s guidelines. A subsequent text message to Marin’s government phone asked everyone who came in contact with the positive case, Foreign Affairs Minister Pekka Haavisto, to avoid contact with others. She didn’t receive that message until Sunday morning, she said, because she had left her work phone at home during her night out, which included a long stint at Butchers, a popular club in the country’s capital.