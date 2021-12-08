The memory of the 1980 boycott and what it failed to achieve is probably why the campaign to opt out of the Beijing Games hasn’t been as strong as the effort against the Berlin Games of 1936, Jeremy Schaap, author of a book on Owens and the Berlin Olympics, said in a recent interview with Frommer. While the boycott accomplished little to nothing politically, it seems clear now that those who suffered the most were the U.S. athletes who could not compete.