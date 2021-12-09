Avi Lasarow, CEO of Prenetics, a Britain-based company that tests for the coronavirus and other health issues, said the cost to conduct a PCR test is only about $26. But he said his company priced the test just under $85 because money was needed to cover the cost of 24-hour customer service and the 20 percent value-added tax (VAT) the government imposed on testing. Also, if a test is positive for the coronavirus, the provider must pay to genetically sequence the sample, a process that can cost hundreds of dollars.