The announcement marked the end — for now — of a bitter, year-long mass movement opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effort to liberalize India’s agricultural sector, which produces a perennial surplus of crops. Officials from Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party argued that new laws could make the market more efficient by effectively dismantling a system of local markets and allowing some corporate food growers and buyers to enter the sector, but the overhaul faced stiff opposition from farmers from India’s north, who saw it as a giveaway to conglomerates and doggedly camped on the highways outside New Delhi to demand the laws’ repeal.