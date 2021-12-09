Among the most infamous U.S. cases, there was California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s attendance at a dinner at the lavish French Laundry in November of last year. The act was seen by some as the image of hypocrisy and elitism (it costs $350 per person) amid a pandemic and unemployment. “I need to preach and practice, not just preach and not practice,” Newsom (D) later said in an apology.