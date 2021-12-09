That crackdown has pushed smugglers to look for ways to avoid detection, including the use of tractor-trailers. In November, Mexican authorities found 600 migrants crammed into two trailers in the state of Veracruz. Those trailers are less conspicuous than the commercial buses or trains that migrants once took in greater numbers. They are typically the same 18-wheelers that stream across Mexico daily, carrying goods to the United States. The smugglers often charge more than $10,000 per migrant.