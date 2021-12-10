Johnson’s problems may have swung into focus this week, but they were there well before. During a United Nations climate change conference last month, his hopes for international glory were dashed as he was forced to answer questions about “sleaze” after defending a colleague who had accepted payments from two companies he promoted while serving as a lawmaker. The pressure soon showed: A rambling, apparently unrehearsed speech to business leaders later on that saw him sing the praises of Peppa Pig prompted one interviewer to ask: “Is everything okay?”