Jutting out of a plain in the Australian state of Tasmania will be “Earth’s Black Box” — a 33-foot-long steel structure, which its creators say is indestructible, designed to aggregate and store climate change news and research in real time. Information collected using an algorithm will include “Earth 500,” a data set of 500 metrics related to the planet and humanity’s health. It will also include contextual material relating to climate change, including news headlines and major political speeches, its makers say.