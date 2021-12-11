MOSCOW — Since President Biden’s call with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine crisis, Russian officials have dug in deeper: blaming NATO for the confrontation, dismissing Ukraine as a puppet state of the West and ruling out a pullback of Russian forces massed near Ukraine’s border.

Putin even compared Ukraine’s fight against Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine to genocide.

It all suggests that — even if Putin heeds Biden’s warnings — the current tensions in the region will look a lot like future tensions: with Russian troops staying along the Ukraine border and all that brings, including regular scares about possible attacks.

Here are six ways Russia views Ukraine. All are barriers to a swift resolution.