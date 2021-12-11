Two riders exited the competition as a result of the accident, and another eight were injured, according to the BBC. The woman fled the chaotic scene, prompting a search. She eventually turned herself in and was arrested June 30.
In addition to paying the $1,350 fine, a criminal court in Brest on Thursday ordered her to pay a symbolic 1 euro fine to the association of French professional cyclists, a plaintiff in the case.
The charges of causing unintentional injuries and endangering lives could carry steeper penalties. But prosecutor Solenn Briand said the woman recognized “how dangerous” her behavior had been and expressed remorse, according to Agence France-Presse. She told the court in October she was ashamed at her “stupidity.”
Shortly after the accident, Tour de France organizers sounded a combative tone, initially suing the woman to set an example. They withdrew the lawsuit in July, saying at the time the story had been “blown out of proportion.”
“She did something daft. She’s no terrorist,” director of the Tour, Christian Prudhomme, told reporters in October, according to the AFP.
“We just want people to take care when they come to the Tour and remember they are there to see the champions and not to get on television,” Prudhomme said.
