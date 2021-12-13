Bolstered by shipments of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines, the immunization program in São Paulo drastically reduced the spread of a virus. At the height of the outbreak, the city hospital system was admitting more than 2,000 covid patients every day, filling more than 90 percent of beds in intensive care units. teetered on the brink of saturation. Now only 27 percent of public ICU beds are occupied by coronavirus patients.. In a city that has buried nearly 40,000 coronavirus victims, deaths are down to an average of 13 per day. The private health-care association has stopped counting its covid intake numbers. The numbers are too low.