Omicron has raised new questions about how far even these doses can go. Given the variant’s apparent ability to evade the antibodies created by vaccinations, some experts are suggesting that the definition of being “fully vaccinated” should include booster shots. Even those who have received vaccines that were highly effective against other variants, such as Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, both of which use advanced mRNA technology, are being told by Britain’s Johnson and other figures they may need additional doses to be fully immunized against omicron.