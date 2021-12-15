The protests eventually spread to 860 cities in every department of the country and continued through the end of July. Nearly 90 percent of the protests were peaceful, according to the Colombian government. But over the course of two months, at least 46 people died, including 44 civilians and two police officers. Twenty-eight of those deaths were caused by the public force, the U.N. human rights agency reported. Seven were caused by “less than lethal” weapons used by law enforcement, including riot-control shotguns, water cannons, tear gas and “venom” grenade launchers.