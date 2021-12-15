Krasikov was convicted of killing Zelimkhan “Tornike” Khangoshvili execution-style with three gunshots on Aug. 23, 2019, in the central Berlin park Kleiner Tiergarten after tailing him on an electric bicycle.
In accordance with prosecutors’ demands, the court ruled that the crimes of 56-year-old Krasikov were particularly grave, likely preventing an early release after 15 years of imprisonment, as is common in the German justice system.
“In June 2019 at the latest, state organs of the central government of the Russian Federation took the decision to liquidate Tornike Khangoshvili in Berlin,” Judge Olaf Arnoldi said, according to Reuters.
Khangoshvili commanded a militia in Chechnya from 2000 to 2004 and fought the Russians, who have branded him a “terrorist.”
Russia has maintained that any accusations of Russian involvement in the killing were “absolutely groundless.”
German authorities concluded in December 2019 that Russian agents or those linked to them were involved in the killing, and Germany expelled two Russian diplomats. The authorities said Russian officials had not cooperated in the investigation despite repeated high-level requests.
The case is likely to exacerbate tensions between the two countries, already strained over President Vladimir Putin’s support for Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko and his persecution of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. After being poisoned in Russia, Navalny was treated and recovered in Germany, only to be imprisoned upon his return to Moscow.
Former German foreign minister Heiko Maas had previously threatened further action in response to the Tiergarten murder. The newly elected German government said in a statement it would await the final verdict but added that “it is to be expected that we will react correspondingly.”
The murder was the latest in a series of killings that have fueled accusations that Russia assassinates its political opponents even when they are abroad. Britain has accused Moscow of attacking a former Russian agent, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter in Salisbury, England, with a nerve agent in 2018. The pair survived.
Russian agents were also believed to be behind the fatal poisoning in 2006 of Alexander Litvinenko, a Russian defector and former Federal Security Service officer who was living in Britain.
During Krasikov’s trial, Khangoshvili’s relatives submitted a statement to the court maintaining that Russia was trying to “send a message” to its political enemies with the assassination. A lawyer for the relatives asked that Krasikov be disqualified from parole after 15 years if he were to receive a life sentence.
Opponents of Russian-allied Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov have in particular been targeted by assassins over the years. The latest was Mamikhan Umarov, who was gunned down outside a shopping center in Austria in July 2020. A Russian suspect fled the scene and was later arrested.
Others have been attacked in Europe, Turkey and the Middle East. Among them was the former acting leader of Chechnya, Zelimkhan Yandarbiyev, who was assassinated in a car-bomb attack in Doha, the capital of Qatar, in 2004.
Paul Schemm in London contributed to this report.
