We believe that the recovery in these countries, like my home country Peru and many Latin American countries, is not happening at the velocity that we were expecting. And the recovery is slowed down because of the delay of vaccinations in many of these countries. As a result, the effects of the covid-19 pandemic on hunger, in a context where prolonged lockdowns have severely affected the informal economy, could last for a couple of years or more if the recovery doesn’t accelerate. They will recover and they are recovering. But they still are far from where they could be, and exacerbation of inequalities will be reflected in significant increases in poverty, extreme poverty and hunger.