Both the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front have taken to responding to allegations of abuses and atrocities by claiming its enemy is waging a smear campaign to curry international sympathy. With little access for independent observers, most claims are difficult to assess. Only one U.N.-sanctioned investigation into human rights abuses has been allowed by Ethiopia’s government so far — and it was carried out in conjunction with a government-appointed human rights body. Its authors acknowledged that the investigation was hampered by severe limitations on access.