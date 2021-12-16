And then there’s the nearly completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline to bring natural gas from Russia to Germany — and bypass current routes through Ukraine. Opposition to the pipeline is widespread in Europe, and some E.U. leaders argue that it is contradictory to sanction Russia while also forming business deals with it. But Germany — one of the European Union’s most-powerful members — wants the pipeline, and E.U. officials haven’t yet indicated if they are considering Nord Stream as part of potential sanctions.