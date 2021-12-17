Paula Surridge, a senior lecturer at the University of Bristol, said there were some in the Conservative Party who were “never fans” of Johnson’s but willing to “put up with him” because he was an electoral asset, not a liability. He was Mr. Landslide with cross-party appeal. In December 2019, Johnson led the Conservatives to a whopping 80-seat majority, winning seats in traditional Labour heartlands in the north of England. Johnson also served two terms as mayor of London, a Labour-leaning city.