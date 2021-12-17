The dancing aunties, as they are also known, have fought back. This week, video posted online appeared to show a group of middle-aged women in Chongqing chasing away street cleaners who had disrupted their routine. In September, a group in Hunan province reportedly stormed a soccer field during a game between fourth graders, demanding the space. In 2017, when some dancing aunties — and uncles — in the city of Luoyang clashed with young men over a basketball court, the park had to be closed temporarily, according to a local report.