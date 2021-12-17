The phone backups were provided to Amnesty at the request of Wilson’s defense team by Arsenal Consulting, a U.S. digital forensics firm that examined an electronic copy of Wilson’s laptop provided by his lawyers. Amnesty’s new finding raises further questions about the Indian government’s case against Wilson, a Delhi-based activist who campaigned for the rights of those incarcerated for their political ideology. In February, Arsenal said Wilson’s computer had been hacked by an unknown attacker and that malicious software was used to plant documents that are cited in the charging documents as evidence against him.