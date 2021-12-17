But the latest announcement by the Kremlin underscores its confrontation West over Ukraine, which Russia views as part of its political orbit.
Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine has raised Western alarm that President Vladimir Putin may be weighing a new attack on Ukraine, where Western-allied forces have battled Russian-backed separatists since 2014 in eastern regions. Russia denies it plans any move across the border, but has used the crisis to press its demands that Ukraine remains out of NATO.
In a video meeting last week, President Biden warned Putin that Russia would face tough new sanctions, in the case of a military escalation against Ukraine. The European Union is also debating possible new sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine.
Russia’s demand that NATO bar the admission of Ukraine, Georgia or any other country on NATO’s eastern flank has long been ruled out by the alliance.
Russia published two lists of demands: to Washington and NATO, the latter calling for the removal of all NATO military infrastructure installed in Eastern European countries after that time. The demands on NATO would prevent the alliance carrying out any military activity outside its territory in Eastern Europe, Central Asia, Ukraine, Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.
The deal Russia seeks with the United States would significantly weaken Ukraine, forcing it to abandon its aspirations to join NATO, and cutting Kyiv off from the U.S. military aid and weapons it needs to defend itself, even as a long-running war with Russia-backed separatists in the country’s east continues to claim casualties, with more than 14,000 killed since it began in 2014.
