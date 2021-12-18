Chilean voters head to the polls Sunday to choose a new leader to succeed outgoing President Sebastián Piñera. The two options before voters might have been unthinkable just a few years ago: A right-wing admirer of the late dictator Augusto Pinochet who has drawn comparisons to former president Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and a leftist former student leader who, at 35, could become Chile’s youngest president.