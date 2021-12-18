The two men have strikingly different views of the kind of country Chile should be. José Antonio Kast, a former lawmaker from the right-wing Christian Social Front, opposes abortion, is critical of migration and promises law and order.
Gabriel Boric, a lawmaker with the left-wing I Approve Dignity coalition, wants to reform systems that many in Chile believe are the source of inequality in the prosperous South American nation: education, health care and government pensions.
Some see Chile as another country drawn to extremes, with no space for a middle ground. Kast won 28 percent of the vote to lead the first round of the election last month; Boric was second with 26 percent.
This is one of the most tightly disputed elections since Chile became a democracy after the end of the Pinochet dictatorship in 1990.