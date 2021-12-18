Rein suggested that France’s new nuclear push may be a short-lived phase ahead of next year’s presidential elections. But a recent survey suggested that a slight majority of the French are once again in favor of nuclear energy, and Macron’s most serious challengers for the presidency — all of them on the right or far-right of the political spectrum — have either echoed his comments or supported even heavier reliance on nuclear energy. Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen has called for the prompt reopening of Fessenheim, and Éric Zemmour included footage of reactors in the video that kicked off his presidential campaign.