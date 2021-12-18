He thinks the next month will be brutal, but after that? It’s hard to say. Infected people, and there will be many, could come away with a deepened protection — pushing the coronavirus into something less menacing. But he also said the virus is impossible to eradicate fully. Maybe it could jump into rodents. Then maybe back into humans, re-formed. He described the coronavirus as a “master mutator,” and clearly, with vaccination, humans are driving the virus into a corner, where it can either weaken or change.