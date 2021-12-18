The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said at least 31 people were reported killed, adding that it was still validating 27 of the deaths. The government’s primary disaster-response agency said more than 370,000 people were affected by the typhoon.
The disaster agency’s spokesman, Mark Cashean Timbal, told The Washington Post that casualty reports were still coming in from local units, “so the count may still change.” After the storm felled trees and power lines, communication to many areas was not established until Saturday. Other areas remained out of reach.
Across the central and southern Philippines, video of the devastation emerged. On social media, Filipinos frantically called for rescue, donations and assistance in finding relatives.
More than 300,000 people have been displaced, the disaster agency reported, possibly leaving thousands without homes ahead of Christmas.
Photos and videos out of Siargao show its airport ceiling collapsed and farmlands flooded over.
My 20+ year old piano. Probably my last time playing this piano before it gets junked 😭😭😭. Effect kaayo ang baha ug ulan sa background. Bagyong Odette please stop na 😭😭😭 #BagyongOdettePosted by Niel Jon Salcedo on Wednesday, December 15, 2021
In Cagayan de Oro, one resident’s performance on a piano in a knee-deep flood to the sound of rain went viral on social media. “Probably my last time playing this piano before it gets junked,” wrote Niel Jon Salcedo. Local media later reported he fled to safer ground.
He played an excerpt from “River Flows in You” by the South Korean pianist Yiruma, in an image that drew parallels with musicians playing as the Titanic went down.
The Philippines is no stranger to typhoons. The most devastating in recent years included Typhoon Haiyan in 2013, which left an official count of around 6,000 dead. Climate change had raised fears of major storms becoming more frequent.