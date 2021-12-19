At least 216 birds are under threat in Australia, compared with 195 a decade ago, CDU and BirdLife Australia found. Seventy-seven of the species have been affected by the growing frequency of bush fires, with 26 at an even greater risk after Australia’s 2019 and 2020 fires, according to their report. Severe droughts and heat waves also have threatened the health and habitat of more than 90 bird species.