An hour before polls closed, the turnout was just shy of 30 percent, less than half the percentage that voted in the 2019 local elections. It appeared to be a repudiation not only of the overwhelmingly pro-China candidates, but also of Beijing’s re-engineering of the territory. Ahead of the vote, Hong Kong authorities characterized casting a ballot as a vote of confidence in the political system and took unprecedented steps to boost participation after crushing the pro-democracy opposition.