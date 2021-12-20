Coronavirus cases are surging, especially in London, where Mayor Sadiq Khan declared an emergency amid fears that so many essential workers will become infected and need to isolate that health and security services could be threatened.
There have been more than half a million new infections recorded in Britain in the past seven days, up 50 percent from the week before, numbers mostly driven by the omicron variant.
Meanwhile, Johnson finds himself at the center of another scandal. The Guardian newspaper on Sunday published a photograph depicting a “wine-and-cheese party” in the garden of Downing Street. Half-empty bottles and glasses can clearly be seen — and so can Johnson and wife Carrie, alongside 17 other attendees.
In a bad sign for Boris Johnson, Britain’s Conservatives lose Parliament seat they held for nearly 200 years
The Guardian reported that the outdoor affair took place on May 15, 2020, when gatherings of more than two people were banned in outdoor public places.
A spokesman for Downing Street said that no lockdown rules were broken, that the garden was a private and not a public space, and that this was not a party but a “work meeting” that was deemed “essential.”
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told the BBC: “I know how hard that Number 10 team were working, as the hub, the fulcrum of the crisis response. I think there’s a lot of exhausted people, and they, as people do in work, were having a drink after the formal business had been done.”
The leader of the opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, called Raab’s claim “a stretch” and reminded the country that in May 2020 many people who followed the rules were unable to attend funerals of loved ones.
Capturing the mood on social media, a number of posts described how family members went unvisited in nursing homes or hospitals on the same day last year. Nick Pettigrew, a former anti-social behavior officer, tweeted, “It’s why the Downing St parties matter. Every funeral missed, every unattended life event, all of it. People quietly allowed heartbreak they’ll never recover from into their lives, without complaint or hope of reward, because of a sense of duty their leaders have never displayed.”
The latest photograph of a controversial gathering follows a string of other recent setbacks and embarrassments for Johnson and his government, including a mock news conference that saw a chief spokeswoman making light of alleged violations of lockdown measures by Downing Street staff during Christmas 2020.
Johnson has denied that any rules were broken, but under pressure from his own Conservative Party, he ordered an internal inquiry by Britain’s top civil servant, Simon Case. Soon after, Case was forced to recuse himself from the probe following reports that a party was held in his own office around the same time.
In London, the presence of the omicron variant is being felt. The shopping streets had smaller crowds over the weekend, while pub and restaurant owners complained of a “bleak Christmas" amid a flood of party cancellations.
The Natural History Museum in London announced that it was temporarily shutting down because of staff shortages caused by infections and isolation rules. Up north, ScotRail canceled 118 trains because of illness.
Patricia Marquis, England director for the Royal College of Nursing union, told the BBC on Monday that hospitals were under “immense stress and pressure” because health-care workers were themselves becoming infected and had to stay home
“So, staff are looking forward now, thinking, ‘Oh my goodness, what is coming?’ ” Marquis said.
Johnson and his cabinet are scheduled to meet Monday to discuss tougher measures to confront the new variant. Among the options, described by British news media, are an advisory to ask families to host smaller holiday parties; a legal mandate on household mixing; an evening curfew on pubs and restaurants; or a return to full lockdown.
Modelers providing scenarios to the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies warned that without stricter measures, by month’s end, new infections could reach 600,000 to 2 million cases a day.
Hospitalizations could peak at 3,000 to 10,000 a day in coming weeks, up from the 900 daily admissions now, the modelers said. Deaths could climb to 600 to 6,000 a day, compared with the 100 or so on average now.
In the midst of the holiday season, the government advisers said large indoor gatherings posed a high risk of seeding “multiple spreading events.”
Read more: