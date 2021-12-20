Abdel Fattah, whose father was a prominent human rights lawyer and whose mother is a professor and activist, has spent years in and out of prison under multiple Egyptian governments. He was jailed for 45 days in 2006 after joining an anti-government protest and detained again in 2011, when he became active in the movement that ultimately forced President Hosni Mubarak to step down. The Egyptian protests came amid a wave of demonstrations against autocratic governments across the Arab world.