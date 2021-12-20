As arcane as a European gas pipeline might sound, its diplomatic, political and economic ramifications are vast. The new pipeline stretches along a similar 764-mile route to the already-operational Nord Stream 1 and would double the capacity of Russian gas to Germany — importantly bypassing a grid that runs to the European Union through Ukraine. Kyiv counts on the gas transit fees it charges Moscow as an important source of income. The new pipeline gives Putin the strategic option of cutting Ukraine out as he sees fit, while leaving his hand on the spigots that power Germany and much of the rest of the E.U.