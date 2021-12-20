“The revolutionaries are now preoccupied with getting people into the streets, but they have no leader, no vision, no consensus — it is just chaos, crisis after crisis,” said Mohamed Ali Bakur, 35, a member of the Forces of Freedom and Change, a political party that grew out of the revolution but has since splintered into two groups — one supporting negotiations with the military on a path toward elections and the other wanting all of Sudan’s leaders to resign immediately and be replaced with new ones. Bakur is in the camp that sees the military as a necessary partner in achieving the revolution’s ultimate goals.