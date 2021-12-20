The withdrawal of TPLF-aligned troops and militias, if it goes ahead, could mark the closest Ethiopia has come to a cease-fire since the war began. It also signals a major reversal for the TPLF, which had been moving quickly toward the capital, Addis Ababa, before a concerted counteroffensive by the Ethiopian military and its allies. At the time, the TPLF’s spokesman, Getachew Reda, told The Washington Post that pulling out of Amhara and Afar was “out of the question until the siege on Tigray is lifted.”