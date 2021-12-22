“Waited an hour for a nucleic acid test. After buying my ticket, I was told I would need a special certificate from my local neighborhood office,” the post began. “Took an hour bus to that office where someone told me no certificate was needed. Took another hour bus back to the train station where I was told to go back to my neighborhood office. Went back. By then, my nucleic acid test was no longer valid. Waited in line again for another test. Took the result to the neighborhood office who told me to go to the subdistrict office for a letter. Staff there said the leaders were discussing. I waited and waited and waited. Then my covid test expired again.”