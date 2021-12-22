The egg was discovered over two decades ago in Ganzhou, a city in southern China where many oviraptorosaur fossils have been unearthed in recent years. But it sat in storage at a museum in Yingliang, in Fujian province, for 15 years before the curator saw some of the preserved bones through the cracks of the fossilized egg, said Ma, who is also a PhD student at Britain’s University of Birmingham.